Alec Edward Elak Jr. of Southold died Nov. 12, 2020. He was 82.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, Nov. 16, at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, with Father John Barrett officiating. Interment with U.S. Navy honors will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Southold.

Memorial donations may be made to Southold Fire Department Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1469, Southold, NY 11971 or Dylan Newman Fund, 485 Gardiners Lane, Southold, NY 11971.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.