Bellone calls COVID-19 surge ‘disturbing,’ Shellabration goes virtual

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Nov. 11.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Bellone: ‘Disturbing numbers’ reported as COVID-19 cases surge above 3.5% in Suffolk County

Greenport’s Shellabration event moves online this year

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

COVID-19, sports remain issues for Riverhead Schools

Riverhead BOE to begin interviews with superintendent search firms

NORTHFORKER

Nominate your deserving neighbor for this free Grace and Grit Thanksgiving dinner

WEATHER

Expect rain later today with a high temperature of about 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 62.