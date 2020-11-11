Bellone calls COVID-19 surge ‘disturbing,’ Shellabration goes virtual
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Nov. 11.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Bellone: ‘Disturbing numbers’ reported as COVID-19 cases surge above 3.5% in Suffolk County
Greenport’s Shellabration event moves online this year
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
COVID-19, sports remain issues for Riverhead Schools
Riverhead BOE to begin interviews with superintendent search firms
NORTHFORKER
Nominate your deserving neighbor for this free Grace and Grit Thanksgiving dinner
WEATHER
Expect rain later today with a high temperature of about 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 62.