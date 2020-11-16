Carol Ann Tuthill Taplin

Carol Ann Tuthill Taplin went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 14, 2020.

A lifelong resident of the North Fork, she moved to Florida in 2019. She passed away at The Landing Assisted Living Facility in Lake Worth, Fla.

Carol was born Feb. 8, 1934, in Greenport to Capt. Leroy and Elizabeth Halsey Tuthill. After graduating from Greenport High School, she married Roy Carlton Taplin and they settled in Southold. Carol was a housewife and later became mom to Roy Herbert and Todd Alan.

Years later, Carol worked as a bus driver for the local school system. She drove for 49 years and enjoyed every minute of it. Toward the end, she was driving grandchildren of her first passengers. She once said there was never a morning that she got up that she didn’t like going to work. Carol made a lasting impression on many of the children in Southold, as they looked forward to seeing her each day.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Carlton Taplin; her son Roy Herbert Taplin; her parents; and two siblings, Roy Tuthill and Joan Tuthill Miller.

She is survived by her son Todd (Kathy) of Loxahatchee, Fla.; daughter-in-law Pam of Royal Palm Beach, Fla.; and grandchildren Courtney (Jared) Southworth of West Palm Beach, Fla., Michael, of Loxahatchee, Fla., Amanda (Colin) McArdle of Wyckoff, N.J., and Kaitlyn (Westley) Woodward of Marion, Iowa. She also was great-grandmother to Colt, Logan, Wren and Hampton. Additionally, she is survived by brothers Halsey Tuthill, Reginald Tuthill (Ruth) and David Tuthill (Janie); sisters Lucille Koutnik (John), Elizabeth Gatti and Florence Horton; and sisters-in-law Doris Wiggins and Jean Jacobs. Other survivors include numerous nieces and nephews who were all very special to her. Carol was all about family and her family meant the world to her.

Carol was cremated and will rest alongside her beloved husband, Roy, at First Founders of Southold Burial Grounds behind First Presbyterian Church of Southold.

A graveside service and celebration of life will be held at a future date as soon as COVID rules are relaxed. A notice will be put in the Suffolk Times as soon as a date can be secured so her many friends and family members can join us.

