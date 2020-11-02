Caroline Huntington Bridge-Ciochetto

Nov. 27, 1945 – Oct. 26, 2020

Caroline Huntington Bridge-Ciochetto passed away peacefully Oct. 26, 2020, at her home in Greenport, N.Y., after a long, arduous battle with cancer.

Caroline was born in Southold on Nov. 27, 1945, to George and Edna Bridge. She attended Southold High School in addition to beauty school, where she received a beautician’s license. She was a teaching assistant at Anna L. Klein School in Guttenberg, N.J., and a tax collector for the Town of Guttenberg, where she resided with her first husband, Denis Amiaga (1941-2011), and two children, Christopher and Laura.

Caroline returned to Southold to marry her second husband, Charles Ciochetto, on April 18, 1986. In Southold, she acquired a position with BOCES and worked as a senior account clerk for 16 years.

Caroline and Charles retired in 2001. Following retirement, they enjoyed traveling and traveled to many places, including Alaska, Aruba and Europe (Netherlands). In addition, they enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas and going on many cruises together.

In her leisure time, Caroline participated in many activities. She was a member of the North Fork Community Theatre, where she acted, directed, produced and was president from 1999 to 2000. In addition, she volunteered her time at Spay Alter Vaccinate Every Stray (SAVES), where she primarily enjoyed working with the cats at the shelter. She was proud to be an active member of North Fork United Methodist Church, where she volunteered and sang in the choir.

Caroline is survived by her husband, Charles Ciochetto; her children, Christopher Amiaga and Laura Amiaga Ashtyani; her stepchildren, Lisa Ciochetto Parisi and Paul Ciochetto; and grandchildren Lilah Ashtyani, Emma Amiaga, Jenna Parisi and Alyssa Parisi. She was predeceased by her grandchild Cyrus Ashtyani.

A graveside service took place Oct. 28 at St. Agnes Cemetery in Greenport, with Pastor Tom MacLeod officiating. Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport assisted the family.

Donations in Caroline’s memory may be made to North Fork United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1286, Cut­ch­ogue, NY 11935 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org).

This is a paid notice.