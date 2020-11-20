Chief addresses police criticism at forum, Riverhead closing in on micro-cluster status

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Nov. 20.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

At virtual Synergy meeting, police chief says department welcomes review, but officers feel ‘underappreciated’

Should marinas be allowed to build accessory apartments?

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

COVID-19 positive test rate in Riverhead above the county average as new testing program set to begin in school

Town officials look to speed up process of bringing Lidl store to town

After facing delays due to COVID, plans for wetlands restoration project in Aquebogue set to resume

Riverhead police investigating home burglary

Thanksgiving turkey giveaway events planned in Riverhead

NORTHFORKER

Wine tasting meets glamping in Macari Vineyards luxurious new bungalows

Thank You to the Front Line: The director of nursing services at Peconic Landing

North Fork Open Houses: 7 listings to check out for the weekend of November 21

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 58 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 46.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the 50s Saturday and Sunday.