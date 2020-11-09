COVID-19 case leads to library closure, town won’t pierce tax cap

The Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library was closed on Friday. (Credit: Steve Wick)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Nov. 9.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Cutchogue library closes after positive COVID-19 case; curbside pickup to be available through Nov. 16

Town’s 2021 budget won’t pierce tax cap as originally projected

Historic Orient church welcomes a new pastor

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Revived plans for a Sonic in Riverhead set for upcoming public hearing

Cops: Riverhead woman dies in crash as driver charged with DWI

No comments from public on Riverhead Town’s preliminary budget

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Love: A Jamesport wedding inspired by Game of Thrones

One Minute on the North Fork: A fall morning at Brushes Creek

Prepping your North Fork home for cold weather, maybe for the first time? Our checklist makes it easy

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 72 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 48.