Cutchogue library closes after positive COVID-19 case; curbside pickup to be available through Nov. 16

The Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library was closed on Friday. (Credit: Steve Wick)

The Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library will be closed for two weeks following a positive COVID-19 case, according to library director Rosemary Winters.

In a memo to library patrons Friday, Ms. Winters wrote that the library closed Wednesday in response to the positive case. The library posted a notice Thursday online saying the library would be closed Nov. 4-6 “out of an abundance of caution in response to a COVID-19 exposure.”

Starting Saturday, the library will be open for curbside pickup only through Nov. 16. The hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Staff who are not exposed to COVID-19 will be coming in to provide curbside pickup to patrons,” Ms. Winters wrote.

Anyone who visited the library on Monday, Nov. 2 or Tuesday, Nov. 3 are encouraged to “err on the side of caution and follow protocol recommended by the CDC,” Ms. Winters wrote.

She said the library has been following state guidelines and adhering to social distancing, mask wearing, and wiping down computers and tables.

“These are turbulent times and we want our community to be safe,” Ms. Winters said.

A spokesperson for the Suffolk County Department of Health said Friday afternoon they have not been informed of any COVID-19 case at the library or potential exposures.

The health department reported 177 new cases Friday and a positive test rate of 1.7%. There have now been 672 new cases in the county reported since Monday.

Across New York, there were 3,209 positive cases in the prior 24 hours, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday.