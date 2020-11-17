David Terry Case, 86, of Overland Park, Kan., entered into eternal life on Nov. 11, 2020, after succumbing to Alzheimer’s disease.

Mr. Case was born March 17, 1934, in Greenport, N.Y. He was married 61 years ago at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ballston Spa, N.Y. After serving in the army for two years, he worked for General Electric for 26 years and Hallmark Cards for 15 years. He was a eucharistic minister for many years at Church of the Nativity in Leawood, Kan.

Dave loved sailing, swimming and clamming with his family. His friends never minded when he beat them at golf or won at bridge. He was equally happy losing rounds of Sequence to his delightful wife.

He was a devoted husband, loving father and exceptional grandfather who will be dearly missed.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Clee; and his baby sister, Mary Belle. Survivors include his beloved wife, Marlene Brien; three children, David (Tammy), Phil (Anne Marie) and Suzanne (Jay); five grandchildren, Brittany (Dan), Zach, Alex, Jordan and Mariah; his sister Katherine Case; his nephew, Clifford; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation was held Nov. 15 at McGilley State Line Chapel in Kansas City, Mo. A funeral mass was held Nov. 16 at Church of the Nativity. Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Cut­ch­ogue Cemetery.

Local arrangements are in the care of Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cut­ch­ogue.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Church of the Nativity Building Fund or the Alzheimer’s Association.

