Nicholas Deegan and Charles Gueli won two and three-year terms to the Mattituck Park District in votes cast Thursday.

Mr. Deegan was the top vote getter, with 290 votes, and Mr. Gueli was second with 263 votes. Two seats were open.

Maria Santigate received 129 votes and Denise Goehringer-Geis received 187 votes.

Mr. Deegan and Mr. Gueli will join George Lomaga, who has another year on his term on the park district board.

The way the board is structured, the top vote getter will decide who gets the three-year term, Mr. Deegan said.

“I will discuss that with Charlie,” he said.