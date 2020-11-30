Donation will fund repairs at Fifth Street Beach, compromise on 123 Sterling project

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Nov. 30.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

$125K donation will fund upgrades at Fifth Street Beach in Greenport

Proposed changes to 123 Sterling project given OK from neighborhood association

College recruiting in age of COVID adds additional stress to already challenging time

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

While Riverhead’s holiday parade is canceled, plans for New Year’s fireworks show in flux

Proposed solar project in Calverton to be subject of pair of public hearings Tuesday

NORTHFORKER

Charity Spotlight: For 55 years, CAST has made a difference in Southold Town

The Dish: At Legends, a Tuscan seafood stew to warm you up

Where to buy a Christmas tree on the North Fork

WEATHER

Expect heavy rain and wind today with a high temperature of about 62 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 50.