Lifelong North Fork resident Eleanor “Ellie” Skwara passed away at The Shores at Peconic Landing on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Ellie lived a blessed life of 97 years.

She was born in Jamaica, N.Y., on Sept. 1, 1923, to Michael and Jessie (Ferraro) Santacroce. She graduated from Greenport High School in 1942 and entered Mount Sinai School of Nursing, graduating in 1945. Ellie began her registered nursing career in 1946 at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport, where she met the love of her life, Antone “Tony” Skwara Jr. They were married in 1947. Ellie worked at ELIH for 40 years and after retiring volunteered as a Pink Lady until 2017.

Ellie enjoyed her life and family, was a member of St. Patrick and St. Agnes Catholic churches and past president of the Rosary Altar Society at St. Patrick’s. She belonged to the Southold-Peconic Seniors, enjoyed dancing, traveling and golfing and was an avid reader. She loved playing cards and board games with her family and friends.

Eleanor was predeceased by her husband, Tony; daughter Linda Boken; and brothers Vincent and Thomas Santacroce. She is survived by her daughter Nancie (Rob) Albertson of Polk City, Fla.; her son, Antone “Bud” Skwara III and his wife, Arleen, of Boerne, Texas; seven grandchildren, Lauren (David) Kollen, Marc Boken, Scot Boken, Renee Skwara-Buchanan, Kendra Skwara, Michael Skwara and Patrick (Kylie) Skwara; five great-grandchildren, Alyssa Kollen, Jordyn Kollen, Jocelyn Boken, Garth Buchanan and Eleanor “Ellie” Rose Buchanan; brother Alfred Santacroce of Woodstock Ga.; and numerous nieces and nephews from both the Skwara and Santacroce families.

The family received visitors Oct. 28 at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cut­ch­ogue. A funeral mass was held Oct. 29 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Greenport. Interment followed at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital.

