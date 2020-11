Elizabeth Stewart of Cutchogue died Oct. 28, 2020, at her home. She was 93.

Viewing services will be held Friday, Nov. 6, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Jefferson Temple Church of God in Christ in Cutchogue.

Homegoing services will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Zion Cathedral in Freeport. Interment will follow at Edgewood Cemetery in Bridgehampton.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.