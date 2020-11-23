Fred Moore Carter II

Dr. Fred Moore Carter II of Mattituck, N.Y., devoted husband to Martha Carter, cherished father to Fred M. Carter III and his wife, Chelsea, of Glenview, Ill., Sarah A. Carter of Detroit, Mich., and Matthew C. Carter of Royal Oak, Mich., passed unexpectedly on Nov. 19, 2020, at the age of 60.

Fred was a lifelong Long Islander. He was born April 9, 1960, in Mineola, the only child of Fred M. Carter Sr. and Mildred Carter (Cornell). He was raised in Garden City and attended Garden City High School. He graduated from Cornell University in 1982 with a double major in biology and physiology. He received his medical education from Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. After earning his medical degree, Dr. Carter completed an internship in surgery at St. Luke’s Roosevelt Hospital and a residency in orthopedic surgery at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. He went on to complete a fellowship in sports medicine at the Emory Orthopaedic and Spine Center as well as an orthopedic research fellowship at the George L. Schultz Laboratories for Orthopaedic Research. He would have liked more stories to be shared from those years, but there are too many to list.

In 1987 Fred married Martha Clarke in an intimate Lloyd Harbor ceremony hosted by Martha’s sister Ann and her husband, Chris. Fred began his career as an orthopedic surgeon on Long Island at South Shore Orthopedic Associates. During his time with South Shore, he made lifelong friends. In 2001, Fred and his family moved to the North Fork, where he established his practice, North Fork Orthopedic & Sports Medicine P.L.L.C., and the Carters established their lives.

The North Fork community is one Fred was proud to not only be a part of, but also to serve. His passions in life were his family and his profession, and he approached both with enthusiasm and a smile on his face. One will never know how he found the time to be both a devoted physician, an incredibly involved father and a loving husband. As a family, we are still convinced that he managed to find more than 24 hours in his days.

Fred will be remembered among many things as a master storyteller, a lifelong soccer coach and a fishing enthusiast. There was not a soccer game that went unwatched and unanalyzed or a summer that passed without taking his family out with Captain John on the Sundowner to fish.

Fred was proud of his three children, and was arguably most excited when they finally went to schools within the Power Five conferences (real) he could root for. Quickly thereafter, he established a tradition of flying the family once a year to each school, to watch a game and spend quality time with each other.

A private service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Greenport, with the Rev. Garret Johnson officiating. The service will be live-streamed; a link for the virtual service can be found at horton-mathie.com (click on Dr. Fred Carter II and scroll down for live streaming). Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport assisted the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions are made to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital Operating Room Renovation Fund established in memory of Dr. Fred M. Carter II.

Donations may also be made to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital at 201 Manor Place, Greenport, NY 11944. Please include “ATTN: Linda Sweeney” on the recipient line and your name with a return address.

