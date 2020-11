Gertrude Catherine McLean of Greenport died Nov. 9, 2020. She was 98.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Nov. 16, from 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Good Shepherd R.C. Church in Holbrook. Interment will follow at Long Island National Cemetery in Farmingdale.