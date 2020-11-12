Greenport secondary students move to remote learning Thursday

A sign outside the closed Greenport High School in late March. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

All secondary students (grades 7-12) at Greenport School will move to remote learning Thursday after a high school student tested positive for COVID-19.

The student was last in the building, which is shared with elementary school students, on Tuesday.

The district said the move will not impact students in the elementary levels.

So far, the closure is only in effect for Thursday as administrators await further guidance from the Suffolk County Department of Health.

This is the second Greenport High School student to test positive for the coronavirus since the start of school in September.