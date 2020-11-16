Obituaries

James Joseph Mazzaferro Sr.

By The Suffolk Times

James Joseph Mazzaferro Sr. died Nov. 15, 2020. He was 99.

Predeceased by his son James, he is survived by his son Ronald; granddaughters, Jeanne-Marie and Amber; and his great-grandchildren, Xander, Faryn and Philip.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, with Msgr. Joseph W. Staudt officiating. The Rite of Committal will be private.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.

Donations in his memory may be made to Southold Animal Shelter.

This is a paid notice.

