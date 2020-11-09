Southold native Janis Dickerson Krise of Troutman, N.C., passed away Nov. 4 at her residence. She was 86.

Janis was born Feb. 23, 1934, in Greenport to Mahlon and Lillian Dickerson of Southold. She graduated from Southold High School in 1951 and from Methodist Hospital or Brooklyn School of Nursing. She was a retired registered nurse.

She was a member of Rocky Mount United Methodist Church in Mooresville, N.C. She was also a member of the Lions Club and the Thursday Lunch Bunch, and a quilter with the Mooresville Centerpiece Quilters Guild.

She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Norman Krise, and her brothers, Chester and Parker Dickerson, she is survived by her children, Norma Sawyer (Michael), Stephen E. Krise (Jan) and Mahlon D. Krise (Melissa); 14 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Nov. 9 at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at Rocky Mount United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625. Condolences may be made to the family at cavin-cook.com.

This is a paid notice.