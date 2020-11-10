Cutchogue resident Josephine Isaacs died Nov. 9, 2020, at San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Greenport. She was 96.

Born March 13, 1924, in Greenport, she was the daughter of Josef and Esther (Doroski) Zaneski.

She worked as housekeeper and caregiver for the Davis family in Southold. Her favorite hobby was bingo, according to family.

Predeceased by her husband, Clifton B. Isaacs, and her son Clifton Jr., she is survived by her son Richard, of Cutchogue; two granddaughters, Jennifer Stinson and Sarah Totten; and two great-grandchildren, Cole and Riley.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, Nov. 15, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A service will be held during those hours.

Interment will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at Calverton National Cemetery.