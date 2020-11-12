New COVID-19 restrictions for bars and restaurants, Brick Cove Marina sold

The view from above Brick Cove Marina, which was recently sold to new owners. (Credit: Bridget Elkin)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Nov. 12.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

New restrictions for bars and restaurants, social gatherings as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Brick Cove Marina is sold for $6.5 million

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Small deer rescued from Wading River well

Faced with challenges from pandemic, local organizations pitch Town Board for federal funds

Honoring those who served in Riverhead at annual Veterans Day ceremony

Former supervisor Sean Walter to be sworn in as town justice to fill vacant seat

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: Holiday happenings across the North Fork

Learn how to cook with zero waste at the Greenporter Hotel

WEATHER

Expect rain later today with a high temperature of about 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 62.