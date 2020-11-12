New COVID-19 restrictions for bars and restaurants, Brick Cove Marina sold
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
New restrictions for bars and restaurants, social gatherings as COVID-19 cases continue to rise
Brick Cove Marina is sold for $6.5 million
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Small deer rescued from Wading River well
Faced with challenges from pandemic, local organizations pitch Town Board for federal funds
Honoring those who served in Riverhead at annual Veterans Day ceremony
Former supervisor Sean Walter to be sworn in as town justice to fill vacant seat
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: Holiday happenings across the North Fork
Learn how to cook with zero waste at the Greenporter Hotel
WEATHER
Expect rain later today with a high temperature of about 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 62.