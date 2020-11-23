Nikolaos Christoforatos

Nikolaos Christoforatos of East Marion died Nov. 18, 2020, at Stony Brook Hospital. He was 78.

He was born March 13, 1942, to Gerasimos and Regina (Laskaratou) Christoforatos in Argostoli, Kefalonia, Greece.

After graduating high school, Mr. Christoforatos worked as a landscaper. Family said he enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and spending time with his grandchildren.

Predeceased by his sister, Eleni, he is survived by his children, Regina, Angeliki and Anastasios, all of New York City, and Gerasimos, of Mendocino, Calif.; two siblings, Panagi and Haralambos, of Greece; five grandchildren; and his partner, Fotini.

A service was held Nov. 23 at Transfiguration of Christ Greek Orthodox Church in Mattituck, officiated by Father Andrew Cadieux. Interment followed at Sterling Cemetery in Greenport.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport assisted the family.