Patricia Lockwood

Patricia Lockwood of Mattituck died Sept. 23, 2020, at her home. She was 92.

Pat was a longtime member of Mattituck Yacht Club, Shelter Island Yacht Club, Old Cove Yacht Club and Peconic Bay Sailing Association.

Ms. Lockwood was born in Cambridge, Mass. She was predeceased by her husband, John Lockwood, and son Tovey Lesnikowski. She is survived by her sons Bruce Cochran of Frisco, Colo., and Ed Lesnikowski of Mattituck; her brother Bill Monahan of Beauford, N.C.; and stepdaughter Robin Lockwood-Hall of North Stonington, Conn.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no service. Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice.