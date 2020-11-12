Real Estate Transfers: Nov. 12, 2020

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Sept. 26-Oct. 2, 2020.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Oswald, J to Rodriguez, Ruben, 894 Main Rd (600-67-3-9), (R), $385,000

• Nieves Jr, J & N to Soderlund Asset Mgmnt Trust, Henry, 131 Linda Ave (600-85-2-42), (R), $499,000

• DeFriest, G to Greco, Kevin, 59 Bay Harbor Rd (600-86-3-15), (R), $599,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Zilnicki, A & S to County of Suffolk, Reeves Ave (600-63-1-4), (V), $1,208,911

CALVERTON (11933)

• Hejmej, M to Smid, Matthew, 141 Donna Dr (600-79-5-64), (R), $465,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Raff, H & Lim, L to Weiss, Elliot, 1920 Harbor Ln (1000-103-1-26), (R), $675,000

• Varisano/Messina, C to Pivirotto, Janet, 835 Pequash Ave (1000-103-7-24), (R), $550,000

• Gatewood, K by Admr to Anthony Portillo LLC, 26235 Route 25 (1000-109-2-12.1), (R), $305,000

• Ury, V to Zouman, Ioannis, 3915 Stillwater Ave (1000-137-1-5.1), (R), $1,150,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Quiet Man Holdings to Harrison, Robert, 260 Huckleberry Hill Rd (1000-31-16-5), (R), $739,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Bayberry Cove LLC to Didriksen, Dana, Pvt Rd Off E End & lot 6 (1000-2-1-5.2), (R), $3,800,000

• Soper, J & B to Norwell LLC, Pvt Rd Off East End Rd (1000-3-5-5.5), (R), $1,459,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Jaccard, J & S to Guerra Espana, Wilder, 452 Brookhaven Ave (900-167-1-24), (R), $377,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Stevens, D to 717 Main Street LLC, 717 Main St (1001-2-5-38), (R), $485,000

• Kelbick,H &Chalkin,D to Peeples, Malinda, 324 Fifth Ave (1001-4-5-16), (R), $725,000

• Di Constanzo, F & Basso to Clark Street Greenport, LLC, Clark St (1001-7-4-1.2), (V), $260,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Scudellari, E to Oregon 4690 LLC, 4690 Oregon Rd (1000-95-3-2), (R), $510,000

• Tintle, C to Zurkowsky, Gerald, 1235 Lupton Pt Rd (1000-115-11-8), (R), $1,350,000

• Santacroce, J & M to Gleason, David, 2850 Wickham Ave (1000-139-3-6.1), (R), $845,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Campanella, S to Dacimo, Vincent, 1260 Uhl Ln (1000-15-5-24.17), (V), $297,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• 76 Tyler Drive LLC to Miller, Donald, 76 Tyler Dr (600-64-1-6.35), (R), $599,000

• Maresco, W & M to Valet, Daniel, 204 Rabbit Run (600-65-10-290.3), (R), $520,000

• Cuddy, E by Executor to Dunathan, Laura, 451 Griffing Ave (600-126-1-30), (V), $40,000

• E Enterprises LLC to DunGood LLC, 445 Griffing Ave (600-128-1-28), (C), $460,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• TNT Shelter LLC to Hecket, Eric, 1 Tuthill Dr (700-11-1-1), (V), $150,000

• Herzog, B & S to Mansfield, Erin, 3 Rocky Point Rd (700-17-1-34.1), (R), $2,415,000

• Osterweis, M to R&B of Shelter Island LLC, 11 Margaret’s Dr (700-18-2-66), (V), $362,500

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Peconic Land Trust to Olde Road Farm LLC, 4280 Youngs Ave (1000-55-2-9.4), (V), $576,400

• Sawicki, H to Batliboi, Madhavi, 275 Clearview Ave (1000-70-8-39), (R), $690,000

• Bertani, L to Koff, Howard, 1260 N Bayview Road Ext (1000-70-12-32), (R), $164,500

• Guthrie, B & Busana, M to Kingston, Brian, 1360 S Harbor Rd (1000-75-7-1.2), (R), $1,675,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Molot, B to Niehoff, Deborah, 6 Central Ave (600-24-2-15), (R), $260,000

• Carey, N & E to Adla, Taleb, 184 Herod Point Rd (600-26-3-3), (R), $320,000

• Robinson, D to Kim, Dohyun, 9 Sunset Blvd (600-30-2-1), (R), $650,000

• Kalarjian, C & L to Pace, Daniel, 57 North Woods Dr (600-35-4-16), (R), $491,000

• Sicari, G to Lilimpakis, Stavros, 6230 North Country Rd (600-74-3-2.3), (R), $699,000

• Hunt, B & N to Loughren, James, 115 Hidden Acres Path (600-96-1-14.27), (R), $533,500

• Carey, E & L to Carey, Nicholas, 189 Hidden Pond Path (600-115-1-2.34), (R), $520,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)