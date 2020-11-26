Featured Story

Real Estate Transfers: Nov. 26, 2020

By The Suffolk Times

Recent listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by The Real Estate Report Inc. 

EAST MARION (11939)

• Zervoudis, Steve to Bletsas, John & Kathy, 905 Willow Drive (1000-22-5-12), (V), $300,000 

• Cornell, Thomas M to Modern Age Home Builders LLC, 580 Stars Road (1000-31-4-8), (V), $220,000 

GREENPORT (11944)

• Pacholk, Eugene & Wendy to Filppa, Alejandro, 618 Carpenter Street (1001-3-4-24), (R), $715,000 

• Sirinian, Adrienne & Sarven to Lawless, Dena, 61475 Route 48 Unit A105 (1000-45.01-1-5), (R), $367,500

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Batist, Arnold & Donna to Nieves, Jorge & Nicole, 675 Jackson Landing (1000-113-5-6), (R), $600,000 

• Steinhauer, Jill to Hart, Lauren & Michael, 600 East Legion Avenue (1000-143-4-11), (R), $480,000

 ORIENT (11957)

• Stavropoulos, Dennis to Valante, Brian & Margaret, 650 Three Waters Lane (1000-15-6-24), (R), $950,000 

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Zilnicki, Stanley & William  to County of Suffolk, Reeves Avenue (600-63-1-4), (V), $1,208,911

• Naso, Anna to Riverhead 424 LLC, 424 Osborn Avenue (600-126-1-10), (R), $200,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• 7 Baldwin Road Realty Trust to Rosenthal, Brian & Laura, 7 Baldwin Road (700-19-2-10.001), (R), $1,540,000 

• Shafran, Howard to Jimenez, Edward A, 8 Fox Hollow Run (700-19-2-113.006), (R), $780,000 

• Osofsky, Alan to Waheed Alli, 4 Dawn Lane (700-1-2-70.002), (R), $7,150,000 

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Giardi, Diane M to Matyas, Mary, 170 Laurel Avenue (1000-56-3-4), (R), $538,000 

• Dodd, Gregory to Dodd, Gregory, 530 Terry Lane (1000-65-1-9), (R), $160,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Casey, Chandre to Florio, David & Nima, 7 Brookline Court (600-96-1-13.025), (R), $895,000

• Sackett, Christine & Russell to Natjoste Realty LLC, 32 Cliff Road West (600-32-1-46), (R), $350,000

• Trotta, Emil to Trotta, Dana, 153 Dogwood Drive (600-72-1-1.002), (R), $335,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

