Riverhead Holiday Light Show returns for third season in Calverton

Welcome to Santa’s beach party. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

The Riverhead Holiday Light Show at Long Island Sports Park in Calverton returns for the holiday season.

The event, now in its third year, “brings to life hundreds of light displays creating stunning landscapes and larger-than-life scenes designed to amaze audiences of all ages.” Lights are synched to music that can be played on a car radio.

The light show opens at 5 p.m. Thursday and closes at 9 p.m. It will be open Thursday-Sunday until expanding to Monday and Tuesday on the week of Christmas. An updated schedule can be viewed here.

Tickets are required and can be purchased in advance. Prices at the gate are $25 per car. People are required to stay inside their vehicles during the show. The drive lasts about 20-25 minutes.