Sandra J. Hands died Nov. 25, 2020, at her home in Orient. She was 78.

Ms. Hands was born Sept. 5, 1942, in Birmingham, Ala., to Henry and Lucinda (Wallace) Burden. She married William Hands Jr. on Oct. 5, 1998. Family said she enjoyed boating, fishing, game shows and her family.

She was predeceased by her husband in 2017 and a grandson, Anderson Lee Stepnoski, in 2001. She is survived by her sons, Henry Stepnoski of Southold, Wayne Stepnoski of Pinehurst, N.C., and Glenn Stepnoski of Westerly, R.I.; siblings Linda, Mark and Howard; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Interment took place at Orient Central Cemetery. Horton-Mathie Funeral Home assisted the family.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice.