Scallops season is a bust, COVID-19 cluster linked to early voting site

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Nov. 5.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

One day into the new season, and there are few if any adult scallops

Cluster of COVID-19 cases linked to early voting site, county executive says

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Despite concerns, sand mining project in Calverton moving forward

NORTHFORKER

First Look: New French bistro Demarchelier opens this weekend in Greenport

Podcast: We’re here to help you find a sense of calm

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 66 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 53.