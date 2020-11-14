Southold Blotter: Greenport man arrested under Leandra’s Law

Southold Town police stopped a car on Route 48 in Southold last Saturday after the driver, Joseph Verley, 40, of Greenport was observed speeding.

Mr. Verley was determined to be intoxicated with two children in the vehicle. He was arrested for aggravated DWI under Leandra’s Law and taken to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital, where he received a chemical blood test.

He was then transported to Southold police headquarters for arraignment. He was also charged with endangering the welfare of a child and multiple vehicle and traffic violations, including for drinking alcohol in a moving vehicle.

Leandra’s Law makes it a felony to drive while intoxicated with a child under age 16 in the car.

• A number of political signs were reported to have been removed recently, according to police.

A Mattituck man reported to Southold police Sunday that someone stole a “thin blue line” flag from a flagpole at his Mayflower Road home. No arrests have been made.

On Election Day, police responded to an Eastward Court home in Mattituck where the homeowner reported an unknown person stole “two political flags.” A surveillance camera was examined but no images were captured.

Last Wednesday, a candidate for Mattituck Park District commissioner reported to police that a sign endorsing his candidacy was removed from a home on Marlene Lane in Mattituck. The candidate said the sign had been placed at the home with his permission.

• Last Monday, a Greenport homeowner reported that Jesus Mendoza, age and residence unavailable, trespassed in the back yard of his Ludlum Place home. The homeowner signed a trespass affidavit in August prohibiting Mr. Mendoza from coming onto the property. Mr. Mendoza was located and arrested and transported to headquarters for processing.

• A sign advertising Billy’s by the Bay restaurant in Greenport was reported stolen Sunday.

• An anonymous caller told police that someone dropped a shopping cart full of junk in front of a Ninth Street home in Greenport last Thursday. Police say the cart was filled with old construction material and yard sale items. No suspects have been identified. The Southold Town highway department was summoned to remove the debris.

• Police investigated reports of fireworks being set off at a Sound Avenue home in Mattituck last Thursday. The homeowner told police he had used fireworks but none were observed at the time police arrived. No further action was taken.

• Police responded to a report that someone entered Greenport village hall some time after 8 p.m. last Wednesday, knocked a security camera off the wall and attempted to take money from a vending machine. No money was reported stolen.

Correction: The print version of this article listed Mr. Verley as from Bellport. A passenger in the vehicle was from Bellport, not Mr. Verley.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.