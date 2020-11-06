Team Dylan fundraising efforts renewed as Southold teen fights latest battle

Dylan Newman with his father, Todd, his sister, Kelsey, and his mother, Tanya, outside Southold High School in June 2019. (Credit: Mahreen Khan)

Dylan Newman and his family are facing another tough battle, and Team Dylan has once again kicked into action.

Fundraising efforts are underway to help the Southold family meet medical expenses related to a recurrence of Ewing sarcoma that Dylan, 16, is fighting. Ewing sarcoma is a rare type of cancer that occurs in the bones or soft tissue around the bones, according to mayoclinic.org.

Two years ago, while playing for the Southold varsity baseball team, Dylan felt pain in his hip. It was diagnosed as bone cancer. Soon after he began chemotherapy and radiation treatments. He underwent surgery to remove the tumor from his pelvis and fibula in July of 2018. In October of 2018, doctors determined him to be in remission. Dylan had completed a 53-week chemotherapy regimen.

Last month, however, it was announced that Dylan is dealing with a recurrence of the disease and wearing a backpack that continually administers medicine through a port.

Jeff Standish, a longtime family friend, said he broke down in tears when he heard the bad news. “He’s like my own son,” said Mr. Standish, the retired former Southold Town director of public works. “What I can do, we’re going to do and we’re going to win this. That kid is strong.”

Mr. Standish said it hasn’t been easy for Dylan, wearing that backpack and making trips to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Manhattan three times a week for treatment.

The Newman family — including father Todd, mother Tanya and daughter Kelsey — have a lot of friends in their corner. Team Dylan, which previously raised money for the family through various activities, is back for Round 2.

A Team Dylan North Fork Parade will be held Saturday, Nov. 14, at 10 a.m. Cars will line up on Moores Lane in Greenport and follow Route 25 to Mattituck Plaza. A $20 donation is being asked for each car. People are encouraged to line the sidewalks to show their support. Those wishing to sign up or make a donation may contact Southold PTA members Britta Babashak (443-223-5915) or Jessica Michaelis (516-857-7516).

“So many are willing to help, and participate, it is heartwarming to know that our tight knit community cares so much,” Ms. Michaelis wrote in a text message to The Suffolk Times.

Another longtime family friend, Martha Hansen, said the Newmans “have faced this battle with courage … Fighting is the only option there is. There is just no other answer. They’re very positive, determined.”

Ms. Hansen joined forces with Jen Becker of Designs by Jen in Southold and Wendy Zuhoski of Wendy’s Deli in Mattituck and others in producing face masks for sale. The black masks have “TEAM DYLAN ROUND 2 WE GOT THIS” written on them in green. Last week Ms. Hansen said almost 600 masks had already been sold at $10 apiece and more orders are being taken.

Mr. Standish is organizing a fundraising golf outing similar to one last year that he said raised thousands of dollars for the family. The rain-or-shine event will be held Nov. 19 at Island’s End Golf & Country Club in Greenport at 10 a.m. The $160 entry fee includes golf, a goodie bag, face mask and buffet lunch. The event is limited to 18 foursomes. For more information, Mr. Standish can be contacted at [email protected] or 631-445-2832.

In a 2018 News 12 Long Island interview, Mr. Newman said, “This community has been like overwhelmingly amazing, and those words are not even enough.”

Mr. Newman wrote a touching Facebook post on Sept. 27, related to National Sons Day: “You are my hero and I could not be more proud to say that I am your father. My Warrior !!! My #5.” That message was followed by five green heart emojis. Green is Dylan’s favorite color and No. 5 is his baseball uniform number.

Said Mr. Standish, “I know the Lord is going to bless this kid and get him through this.”