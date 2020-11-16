Team Dylan parade raises funds for Southold teen, hearing center opens in Southold

Credit: Jeremy Garretson

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Nov. 16.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Team Dylan North Fork Parade raises funds for Southold teen: photos

Now hear this: Hearing center opens in Southold

Two Tuckers ink letters of intent to play in college

Deegan, Gueli win Mattituck Park District seats

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Additional COVID-19 cases force Pulaski Street to close Monday

Cops: Lottery tickets stolen during break-in at gas station

Riverhead’s Dorr twins sign on for college lacrosse

Briarcliff School given new life as SWR adapts to COVID-19

NORTHFORKER

Thank You to the Front Line: The chief nursing officer at Stony Brook Southampton

North Fork Love: Seeing rainbows in the backyard

One Minute on the North Fork: A fall afternoon on Village Lane in Orient

WEATHER

Expect sunny and breezy skies today with a high temperature of about 53 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 35.