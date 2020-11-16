Team Dylan parade raises funds for Southold teen, hearing center opens in Southold
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Team Dylan North Fork Parade raises funds for Southold teen: photos
Now hear this: Hearing center opens in Southold
Two Tuckers ink letters of intent to play in college
Deegan, Gueli win Mattituck Park District seats
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Additional COVID-19 cases force Pulaski Street to close Monday
Cops: Lottery tickets stolen during break-in at gas station
Riverhead’s Dorr twins sign on for college lacrosse
Briarcliff School given new life as SWR adapts to COVID-19
NORTHFORKER
Thank You to the Front Line: The chief nursing officer at Stony Brook Southampton
North Fork Love: Seeing rainbows in the backyard
One Minute on the North Fork: A fall afternoon on Village Lane in Orient
WEATHER
Expect sunny and breezy skies today with a high temperature of about 53 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 35.