World War I ended at the 11th hour, of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. Within a few years, Nov. 11 became known as Armistice Day and that day became a national holiday in America in 1938.

After World War II, Armistice Day became Veterans Day – a day to remember all who served their country and died in our wars. It is a day to honor the courage and dedication of a part of the population who unselfishly went off to battle and those who are buried in American cemeteries here and abroad.

Because of COVID-19, this year’s ceremonies will be smaller and a bit low key, but this important holiday in our country will still be remembered.

In Southold a memorial ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. in front of Griswold-Terry-Glover American Legion Post 803 in Southold. After the ceremony a brunch for veterans will be offered. Veterans and their spouses are invited. The lunch will be limited to 50 people and reservations must be made ahead of time by calling 631 407 5555. All COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

In Riverhead, the different veterans’ organizations will host a Veterans Day Ceremony Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the World War I memorial on the grounds of the Suffolk County Historical Society on West Main Street.

“This will be the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the monument by Theodore Roosevelt, son and decorated soldier of past U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt,” according to a press release from Thomas Najdzion, Riverhead’s VFW commander. “All are welcome. We are limiting the amount of participants; all COVID rules are still in effect and the ceremony will take place outdoors.”