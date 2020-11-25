Former Southold resident Virginia Wilson Campbell died Nov. 17, 2020, at the Broad Creek Care Center in Hilton Head, S.C. She was 99.

Ms. Campbell was born Dec. 24 1920, in Gastonia, N.C., to Leonard and Mary Wilson. After growing up in Gastonia, she attended two years at Montreat College and then graduated with a B.A. degree from Queens College in Charlotte, N.C.

She met her husband, Dr. John C.W. Campbell, while working at the Medical College of Virginia, where he was a medical student. They were married Dec. 29, 1945. They lived in Philadelphia, Panama and Great Lakes, Ill., while her husband was a doctor with the Navy, before moving to Southold in 1955. In Southold, she was a full-time mother, as well as office bookkeeper and volunteer with First Presbyterian Church of Southold and Eastern Long Island Hospital, among other community organizations. In 1998, the Campbells moved to Hilton Head.

Predeceased by her husband and her daughter, Holly Campbell, she is survived by her sons, John C.W. Campbell Jr. and Christopher Lee Campbell.