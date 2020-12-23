Agnes P. Cassidy

Pat Cassidy, age 96, passed away peacefully on Dec. 18, 2020.

She was born as Agnes P. Egan on March 9, 1924, in Jackson Heights, N.Y., to Thomas and Catherine Egan. She married Joe Cassidy (Joseph A. Cassidy Jr.) in August of 1947. They enjoyed 56 years of happiness together. He preceded her in death in 2004.

Pat was the second youngest of six children. Her siblings, Mary, Catherine, John, Thomas and James, all preceded her in death.

Pat was the mother of six and is survived by her children: Joseph and his wife, Kathleen, James and Carla, Robert and his wife, Kathryn, Mary Ellen and her husband, John, and Anne and her husband, Jay. Her oldest daughter, Patricia, predeceased her in 2019. She was the grandmother of 13: Kevin, Michael, Daniel, Colin, Sam, Kyle, Liam and Ryan Cassidy; Andrew Lewis; John and Sarah Connolly; and Joseph and Liliana Benanti. She was also the great-grandmother of two: Sloane and Beau Lewis.

After marriage, Pat and Joe raised their family in Bayside, N.Y., where they were active members of Sacred Heart Parish for 25 years. They then built their dream home in Southold, Long Island. It was designed to accommodate their children and grandchildren, who spent joyous visits on the holidays and summers on the beach.

In 2008, Pat moved to Wilton, Conn., where she was an active member of Our Lady of Fatima Church. Pat was a volunteer wherever she lived. Some of the organizations she took part in were Meals On Wheels, Outreach and hospice, as well as driving sick patients to doctor appointments. We cannot forget the pies she would make and deliver to the convent! Pat loved being with her family and friends and would always have a smile for everyone.

Services were held privately at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Wilton.

