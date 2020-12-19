Blotter: Cutchogue man charged with DWI

Southold Town police arrested a 45-year-old Cutchogue man for DWI Sunday.

Police said Jason Huhn was stopped on Route 25 around 7:30 p.m. after an officer saw him pull out from Pequash Avenue in Cutchogue with no taillights on. He was found to be intoxicated.

He was charged with driving while intoxicated and held overnight, officials said.

• Police were called to a parking lot on Pike Street in Mattituck Saturday after a man reported seeing a woman sleeping outside around 11 p.m.

Police spoke with the 36-year-old woman, who left the area and declined further assistance after an officer brought her a bottle of water and bagel from a nearby convenience store.

• A Speonk woman was arrested for DWI Friday after a Riverhead woman called police to report seeing her Honda SUV swerving on Route 48 in Southold.

Police stopped Geraldine Casey, 49, and determined she was intoxicated around 8:45 p.m. Ms. Casey was charged with driving while intoxicated and held overnight, officials said.

• Police are investigating after receiving a report that someone broke out windows at the post office on Griffing Street in Cutchogue Saturday morning.

• A Mattituck woman called police Saturday to report finding damage to the paint on her car, which was parked in a driveway on Captain Kidd Drive.

• Police were called to the 7-Eleven in Southold Friday after a woman reported that a cell phone was stolen from her car while she was inside the store.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

• A woman driving a 2011 Ford struck a downed cable wire in the road along Route 25 in Southold last Monday afternoon.

According to police, the wire sparked after it hit the hood of the vehicle but no injuries or extensive damage was reported.

• Southold police responded to a minor car accident on Love Lane in Mattituck last Tuesday afternoon.

According to an accident report, a woman driving a 2016 Lincoln struck a 2011 Audi as she made a left turn onto Pike Street around 3:15 p.m.

The woman reportedly told police that her mask was blocking her field of vision as she made the turn. No injuries were reported.

• A 46-year-old Shirley man reported losing his debit card in Greenport last week.

The man called police Monday to report that when he attempted to close the card, he found over $700 had been charged to Domino’s Pizza and Michaels Wine and Liquor in Riverhead. Southold police detectives are investigating the incident.

• Police were called to City MD in Cutchogue last Wednesday after an unknown man waiting on line became disruptive and refused to wear a mask. The man left the area when police arrived, reports said.