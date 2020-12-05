Blotter: North Carolina man charged with DWI, American flag stolen

Southold Town police arrested a 39-year-old North Carolina man for driving while intoxicated in Peconic last Wednesday.

Police received a report of a vehicle failing to stay in its lane along Main Road around 10 p.m. and stopped Patrick Hardy, who was found to be intoxicated.

He was charged with DWI and circumventing a court-ordered interlock device, police officials said.

• A 41-year-old man reportedly stole an American flag from Green Hill Kitchen in Greenport last Wednesday.

An officer located the man nearby, placing the flag on the ground near Sterlington Commons around 8:15 p.m.

The man told police he took the flag due to “issues he had with the flag and personal issues that he had going on in his life,” and returned the flag to the restaurant. No charges were filed against the man, reports said.

• A Greenport man driving a 2008 Nissan struck a railroad signal switch on Fourth Street [in Greenport] Sunday evening.

The man told police he was attempting to take a shortcut between Fourth and Fifth streets by using the railroad tracks and was not injured in the crash.

• Police were called to a home on Nokomis Road in Southold Sunday after receiving a report that an unknown person shot a BB gun pellet through a kitchen and basement window around 11:25 a.m.

• A woman called police Friday to report seeing two people leaving trash behind on the beach near Lighthouse Road in Southold.

Police canvassed the beach around 11 a.m. but were unable to locate the couple.

• A man crashed into two parked vehicles while attempting to leave the Southold IGA Saturday morning.

According to a report, the man accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake while exiting a parking spot and caused one of the vehicles to collide with a guardrail.

No injuries were reported and the vehicles were towed away, police said.

• Police were called to assist an intoxicated man seen stumbling in the roadway along Route 25 in Mattituck Friday around 9:30 p.m.

The man, who was attempting to walk home, was escorted to his home by police.

• A 41-year-old Patchogue man called police after he got into a dispute with a Lyft driver in New Suffolk last Thursday night.

Police said a miscommunication led the driver to the wrong destination and the rider didn’t want to exit the vehicle and be stranded.

Police arrived and helped the man to his intended stop, according to a report.

• A diamond ring was reported stolen from a bedroom at a home on Jacobs Lane in Southold last Wednesday around 9 p.m. An investigation is ongoing, officials said.

• A Greenport man called police last Wednesday to report that two unknown men stole a circular saw from his truck on Ludlam Place. Police searched the area but have not identified any suspects, according to a report.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.