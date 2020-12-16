Charles M. Cisterino, formerly of Greenport, died unexpectedly Dec. 14, 2020, at his residence in New York City. He was 32.

He was a graduate of Greenport High School and Hunter College in New York, and had long worked in the restaurant industry in Manhattan.

He is survived by his parents, Charles “Chuck” Cisterino and Mary Thornhill of Greenport; sister Janna Cisterino of Brooklyn; sister Jennifer Pinkham and her two daughters of Fairfield, Maine; as well as three uncles, two aunts and many cousins.

Cremation will be private. Interment will take place at a later date.