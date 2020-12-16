Cops: Landscaper airlifted with serious injuries after tree trimming accident

A Suffolk police medevac. (file photo)

A landscaper was seriously injured in Southold Wednesday afternoon when a large tree branch fell onto his head, according to Southold Town police.

The Peconic man was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment. First responders with the Southold Fire Department and Stony Brook First Responder unit treated the victim, who was unable to move his legs, at the scene before the Suffolk police medevac arrived.

The landscapers for Timothy Coffey Nursery were cutting down trees on South Harbor Road when the accident occurred shortly before 1 p.m., police said.