Elizabeth “Betty” D. Casey of Peconic Landing in Greenport died on Dec 8, 2020. She was 95 years old.

Born in Marlborough, Mass., Betty was raised and attended schools on Long Island. She worked for 13 years in the public relations department of AT&T in downtown Manhattan, where she was associate editor of the company magazine.

After marriage in 1952, she and her husband, Robert, settled in Garden City, where they lived and raised their family for 33 years. In the ’70s she owned and operated a small printing and mailing business in Garden City.

Following her husband’s retirement in 1988, they moved to Southold when Bob retired. Betty was a member of the St. Patrick R.C. Church Rosary Altar Society and was a volunteer at Eastern Long Island Hospital.

She is survived by her son, William Casey of Brightwaters, N.Y.; her daughters, Jane Pedrioli of New Delhi, Cathleen Casey of New York City and Orient Point and Mary Casey of Newburyport, Mass.; and seven grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Bob, and by two sisters, Justine Kapples and Valerie McMahon.

A funeral Mass will be planned for the future, when it will be safe to celebrate her life. Interment took place at Calverton National Cemetery.

Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cut­ch­ogue assisted the family.

