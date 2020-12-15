Grace Wagenbrenner of Southold died Dec. 5, 2020, at Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Westhampton Beach. She was 92.

She was born June 5, 1928, in Queens, to Michael and Grace Hohl.

A member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Greenport, she was a homemaker who, family said, enjoyed cooking and entertaining.

Predeceased by her daughter Helen Mitchel in 2012 and her husband, Frank Wagenbrenner, in 1986, Ms. Wagenbrenner is survived by her daughter Nancy Raftery of Southold.

Private arrangements were in the care of Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cut­ch­ogue. Donations may be made to East End Hospice, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton, NY 11978-7048.