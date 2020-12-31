In Memoriam: Remembering those we lost in 2020

There are a couple of old sayings that sum up our feelings when important people in our lives pass away.

The “ranks are thinning,” you will hear, as well as that “the cemeteries are filled with irreplaceable people.”

In the year 2020, amid the global coronavirus pandemic, we’ve heard these sayings often.

The following is a list of obituaries published by The Suffolk Times for Southold area residents and public figures who died in 2020.

Click on the name of the deceased to read more about their life:

A



José ‘Pepe’ Acosta

Bonnie G. Adams

Robert Thomas Adipietro

Alfred A. Affenito

Florence ‘Happy’ Agoglia

John T. Ahearn

Nancy Marie Akeson

Joan Marie (Borkowski) Akscin

Robert Gary Aleksander Sr.

Lois B. Allen

Richard Edward Allen

Roy R. Allen

Jane Ameden

Joyce O’Connor Anderson

Nathalie Andrétham

Nancy Ellen Andrews-Kalin

Betty R. Angstadt

Eleanor Araneo

Laura Elizabeth Atkins

Charles J. Au

B

Lillian Agnes Baglivi

Gloria D. Barkley

Susan Ellen Barnes

August Ralph Bartolacci

Valerie A. Bartolacci

Ruth T. Baylis

Joan Marie Beaudry

Theodore O. Beebe

Marilyn Bender

Bruce William Benson

Antoinette Berkoski

Kathleen Ann Biechele

Donna Marie Biggs

Robert Bingmann

Veda Blaikie

Anne Winer Bleich

Julia Ann McLaughlin Blom

Joseph B. Bokina Jr.

Edward Joseph Bonn

Francis Boyle

Janet A. Boyle

Charles ‘Babe’ Brautigam

Jeanne R. Bredemeyer

Phyllis E. Brickley

Caroline Huntington Bridge-Ciochetto

Arlene R. Bridges

Michael A. Brophy

Miriam Buckley

Michael E. Burden

James L. Butler

C

Dorothy M. Caggiano

Dr. Jerry J. Callis

Dr. Charles H. Campbell

Ruth W. Campbell

Virginia Wilson Campbell

Alerio A. Cardinale

Fred Moore Carter II

David Terry Case

John Thomas Case

Elizabeth ‘Betty’ D. Casey

Aniello ‘Neal’ D. Catapano

Peter Joseph Cenotti Sr.

Geraldine Mary Christman

Nikolaos Christoforatos

Rosalie M. Ciletti

Charles M. Cisterino

Janice Marie Claire

Michael Vincent Claps

Mary Lou Cleary

Jane M. Cockerill

Nancy Pelgrift Cogswell

Laurence Edward Corey

Grace E. Coticchio

Allen Goldsmith Cox

Raymond J. Cubells

Elaine E. Cuddy

Marion Glatzer Curko

D

William J. D’Ambrosia

Elizabeth Lynn Davis

Dolores DeJesus

Ronald J. Diachun

Marie Agnes Dinizio

Walter Lewis Dohm Jr.

Joseph E. Doubrava

Dianne T. Droskoski

Jacqueline Drummond

James R. Duffy

Gisela Schmitz Durhan

Alice Virginia Reiter Dzenkowski

E

William S. Eagle

Elizabeth Edwards

Alec Edward Elak Jr.

Susan Ellsworth

Jeffrey Lawrence Evans

F



Marie C. Fagan

Sabina A. Ferenc

Mary ‘Marion’ A. Fiedler

Dorville Ward Finkle



Helen ‘Daisy’ Finne

Katherine ‘Kay’ Grathwohl Fisher

Mary Anna Fisher

Linda Ward Fitzhugh

Dorothea Isabel Fleisher

Susan Ehrbar Fleming

Terence (Terry) John Fleming

Henry P. Flinter

Ellen Gagen Folk

George Edward Freeman

Harold R. Freeman Jr.

Marshall Frost

Stephanie Frost-Kujawski

Joseph L. and Barbra Fusaro

G

Noel Gaines

Robert B. Gelling

Charles Richard Ghosio Jr.

James R. Giambalvo

James ‘Jim’ F. Gibbs

Carol Glenn

Timothy E. Gould

Virginia Milden Grant

Peter J. Grattan Jr.

Robert Greenberger

Sophia A. Greenfield

Gabriel ‘Bumpy’ Grilli

Carol A. Gristina

Bruce David Grossman

H

Eileen L. Haggerty

Holmes William Hallock

Sandra J. Hands

Linda B. Hanna

Alfred H. Harbich

Lieselotte ‘Lottie’ Harbich

Ned Harroun

Patricia A. Harvey

Janet Hawkins

Gail Heck

Karen Ann Helinski

Ann D. Hemblo

Marta Anna Hemming

Earline Shelby Hepburn

Russell L. Hillman

Eileen Dolores Hunt Hodgson

Marion Hoffman

Marguerita ‘Marge’ C. Howkins

Lester E. Hubbard Jr.

Joseph S. Hughes

Robert V. Hungerford

I

Josephine Isaacs

J

Walter J. James

Janet M. Jerome

Richard Allen Johnson

K

Robert J. ‘Ducky’ Kaelin

Walter R. Kaelin Jr.

Virginia Kaltsas

John ‘Jack’ Kane

Barbara Ann Kaplan

Paul A. Kapustka

Joseph Kardwell

Emmet Walker Katsh-Williams

Michael F. Keating

Joseph Kelly

Teresa Kelly

Muriel Heilshorn Kilbride

David Arthur King Sr.

Margaret Elizabeth Kingsley

George R. Knight Jr.

Claire Koch

Jean M. Konkel

Kathryne Kosianowski

Ingrid Kretschmer

Janis Dickerson Krise

Margery E. Kujawski

L

Douglas Major Latney Jr.

Renee M. Lauriguet

Joseph C. Lazzaro

Norman A. Levy

Rosaria Maria Liberatore

Peter H. Lieblein

Irene Marguerite (Snyder) Lindeman

Patricia Lockwood

Anne Marie Lowry

Mary Amend Lundberg

M

John George Madsen

John J. ‘Jack’ Malone

Irene G. Maltese

Paul Edward Mamola

Theresa Ann Mangham

Barbara J. Marczewski

Constantinos ‘Gus’ Markotsis

Virginia Foster Martin

Barbara Miller Mathieu

James Joseph Mazzaferro Sr.

Kathryn Mazzaferro

Patricia Susan Williams McCabe

Andrew Joseph McGowan Jr.

Gertrude Catherine McLean

Shirley G. McMann

Joan Kaelin McNulty

Aubrey Mealy Jr.

Margaret E. Mebus

Geraldine Mellas

Lynn Ellen Menaker

William ‘Bill’ Menking

Marie L. Mettler

Mary Ann Michalecko

Charles Michel

Alba M. Milcetic

Gordon David Miller

James Miller Sr.

Joseph Thomas ‘Sonny’ Miller

Merritt W. Miller

Peter H. Miller

Frederick D. Milner

Frances Helen Mims

Eugenia Hyman Monacelli

Pamela D. Monique

Jacqueline Hansen Monsell

Wayne J. Mott

Harriet Bell Mountain

Christine K. Muchowski

Paul Nicholson Mueller

Nancy Y. Muir

Victoria Ann Mulcahy

George J. Mullen Jr.

Roberta A. Mulliner

Jean Anne Thompson Murphy

Michael Francis Murphy

Margaret ‘Peg’ Murray

N

Thomas Joseph Neville

Mary S. Nixon

Melanie Norden

Steven Mark Norklun

Elmer E. ‘Zeke’ Normandin III

O

Robert John Ochsenreiter

Roderic J. O’Connor

Daria Blanche Okrasinski

Dorothy A. Oldani

Marne Olsen

Regina Anne Orlowski

Maureen C. Ostermann

P

Margaret Rose Pawlik

Jacqueline Penney

Jane Adams Petrie

Edward and Joan (Powers) Porco

Richard R. Prieto

Peter Puric

Joanna Shirley Pylko

R



Harriett Rogers Rackett

Nathalie B. Rackett

Zivojin Rackovitch

Efrain ‘Frank’ Rivera

Madeline Robins



Violet H. Romeril

Sylvia Rouse

Elwood Victor Rowe

Henry Brower Rowland

Stanley I. Rubin

William P. Ruland

Gloria (Rylander) Russell

Jeanne Rutkowski

S



Marian V. Salerno

Thomas E. Santacroce

Judy Ann Sarkisian

Patricia R. Satkoski

Irene ‘Yippy’ Sawastynowicz

Doris Schimatz

John T. Schmitt

Brian Lee Shedrick Sr.

Julianne A. Shiels

Howard Simon



Stanley F. ‘Whitey’ Skrezec Jr.

Eleanor ‘Ellie’ Skwara

Charles Slama

Allen Smith

John Henry Smith

Patricia Ann Sosnowski

Angeliki Spanos

Charlene A. Speck

Lourdes Starke

Sophia M. Staron

Andrew J. Steinmuller

Elizabeth Stewart

Andrew C. Stulsky

Ernest A. Stumpf

Jean Marie Stumpf

George Robert Sullivan

Sandra Swenson

Bronislaus ‘Bruno’ Swiatocha

Edna Sydlowski

Adlyn ‘Joan’ Syverson

Felix B. Szczepanik

T

Ward R. Tabor

Veronica C. Taborsky

Carol Ann Tuthill Taplin

Arthur M. Tasker

Mary Cornelia Theoharides

Harold Thilberg

Frank Tommasini

Eileen Kennedy Tonsmeire

Melvin R. Dominguez Torres



John F. Troyan Jr.

Artemios V. Tsismenakis

Doris Turbush

Joseph L. Turchiano

U

Greta Helene Utz

V

Joseph Frederic Verrecchio

Wallace Jay Voegel Sr.

Antone Frank Volinski Jr.

Patricia Volinski

W

Grace Wagenbrenner

Donald Everett Wagner

David Carney Walker

Margery Marie Walker

Ann Wall

Harold F. Walters

Norman H. Wamback

Josephine Watkins-Johnson

Roman Gregory Wdowiak

Carl Clemens Weaver

Linda Jean (Benko) Webb

Gerald W. Weir Jr.

John T. Wetzel

Robert Christie White

John A. Wilcenski Sr.

Joyce M. Wilkins

Harold William Wilsberg

Brian Michael Wines

Scott Robert Winslow

Alexander C. Wipf

Christine Marie (Roache) Wolbert

Thomas B. Wood Jr.

Y

Peter Wright Young

Z

Frank J. Zaneski

Stanley R. Zaweski Jr.

Esther Zumbo

Editor’s Note: This list was compiled from obituaries submitted to The Suffolk Times by families of the deceased and area funeral homes. Obituaries not submitted to us for publication and news stories were not included.