In Memoriam: Remembering those we lost in 2020
There are a couple of old sayings that sum up our feelings when important people in our lives pass away.
The “ranks are thinning,” you will hear, as well as that “the cemeteries are filled with irreplaceable people.”
In the year 2020, amid the global coronavirus pandemic, we’ve heard these sayings often.
The following is a list of obituaries published by The Suffolk Times for Southold area residents and public figures who died in 2020.
Click on the name of the deceased to read more about their life:
Lois B. Allen
Phyllis E. Brickley
Caroline Huntington Bridge-Ciochetto
Alice Virginia Reiter Dzenkowski
Katherine ‘Kay’ Grathwohl Fisher
Lester E. Hubbard Jr.
Irene Marguerite (Snyder) Lindeman
Patricia Susan Williams McCabe
Edward and Joan (Powers) Porco
Madeline Robins
Violet H. Romeril
Stanley F. ‘Whitey’ Skrezec Jr.
Andrew C. Stulsky
Melvin R. Dominguez Torres
John F. Troyan Jr.
Christine Marie (Roache) Wolbert
Editor’s Note: This list was compiled from obituaries submitted to The Suffolk Times by families of the deceased and area funeral homes. Obituaries not submitted to us for publication and news stories were not included.