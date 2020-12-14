Irene Marguerite (Snyder) Lindeman

Irene Marguerite Lindeman, a 33-year resident of Orient Point, died Dec. 12, 2020, in Stony Brook. She was 88.

Born April 21, 1932, in Astoria, she was the daughter of Ralph and Matilda (Chaisson) Snyder. She married Herman Lindeman Jr. on July 31, 1955, in Huntington. She worked for Sears in Bay Shore for 34 years and in Riverhead for five years.

Ms. Lindeman was a dedicated member of the Eastern Long Island Hospital Auxiliary, putting in more than 10,000 volunteer hours at the hospital’s Opportunity Shop in Greenport and as its secretary/treasurer. She was an avid collector of salt and pepper shakers and enjoyed crafting, reading and traveling.

She is survived by her sons, Wayne, of Holbrook and Bruce, of Richmond, Va.; her daughter, Jill King of Whiting, N.J.; her brother, Ralph Snyder Jr.; and her grandchildren, Charity, Ryan, Grant, Kristina, Catherine, Jessie and Jack.

A private service will take place at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Greenport, with Pastor Garret M. Johnson officiating. Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport assisted the family.

