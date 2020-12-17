James L. Butler of Southold, N.Y., died at Glen Cove Hospital on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, following a brief illness. He was 82.

Born in Eastern Ohio, Jim relocated to Long Island to be with family after graduating from high school and remained on the East End for the rest of his life. After initial positions in marketing, Jim spent the rest of his career working in the New York State Supreme Court system, being brought into the work by the late Justice Henry Tasker. A member of St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold and the Triangle Yacht Club, Jim made many lifelong friends in both organizations as well as at work.

Jim is survived by four children: his sons, Brother James, FSC, of Wyndmoor, Pa.; Gary A. (Amber Brown), of Pittsburgh, Pa.; Scott L., of Southold, N.Y.; and daughter, Jaime (Greg Murphy) of Powder Springs, Ga. Jim also leaves two granddaughters who were the light of his life, Morigan and McKenna Murphy, also of Powder Springs. He was preceded in death by his son Thomas (Sandrine); sisters, Geraldine (Adam Doroski) and Dorothy; and nephew David Doroski.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

