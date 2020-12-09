Lieselotte ‘Lottie’ Harbich

Lieselotte “Lottie” Harbich, a resident of Peconic Landing in Greenport, died Dec. 7, 2020. She was 93.

Born Oct. 5, 1927, in Germany, she was the daughter of Fred and Anna (Scheib) Hassinger.

She married Alfred Harbich on Oct. 7, 1951, in Queens. She was a homemaker and a 24-year resident of Greenport, living the past 4 1/2 years at Peconic Landing. Mr. Harbich died May 6, 2020.

Ms. Harbich was a choir member at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Greenport. Family said she enjoyed reading and crafts and was a devoted New York Mets fan.

She is survived by three sons, Frederick, of Greenport, Donald, of Grants Pass, Ore., and Richard, of Mattituck; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will take place at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at Calverton National Cemetery, with Pastor Garret Johnson officiating. Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport is assisting the family.