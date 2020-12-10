Long Island set to receive vaccine, town police officer suspended
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Dec. 10.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Long Island set to receive initial 26,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Southold Town police officer suspended without pay pending disciplinary hearing
Dredging of Stirling Basin set to begin, village officials announce
At two hospitals, sadness in the time of COVID can be overwhelming
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Hampton Bays man, woman charged in Riverhead killing
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: North Fork Shops & Boutiques Make Gift-giving Easy
How to decorate your home for the holidays, North Fork style
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 47 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 32.