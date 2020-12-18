Meet the school nurses on the front lines, pavilion proposed for town park

Diana Pirolo is in her sixth year as the registered nurse at Cutchogue East Elementary School. (Courtesy Photo)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Dec. 18.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Meet the nurses protecting everyone’s health in schools during pandemic

School Closings: Mattituck High School to go to two-hour delayed start; Cutchogue East remote

New pavilion proposed for Tasker Park in Peconic

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead, SWR school districts to operate on two-hour delay Friday

NORTHFORKER

The North Fork Cookie Swap: Rainbow Cookies by North Fork Flour Shoppe

North Fork Open Houses: 3 listings to check out for the weekend of December 19