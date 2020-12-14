Longtime Mattituck resident Miriam Buckley died peacefully in her sleep at her home on Dec. 5, 2020, two days after her 91st birthday.

Born Dec. 3, 1929, in Queens, N.Y., to George and Winifred (Towrie) Morgan, she graduated from Jamaica High School and worked for Lord & Taylor.

“Mimi” married Donald Buckley on June 5, 1953, and they settled on the North Fork shortly thereafter.

She was predeceased by their daughter, Janet Van Tuyl, in 1994 and Don in 2011. She is survived by son-in-law Colin Van Tuyl; her granddaughter, Brianna Van Tuyl, and her fiancée, Daniel Francois of Maple Shade, N.J.; her sister, Edith Behrmann of New Bern, N.C.; and sister-in-law Jacqueline Buckley of Calabash, N.C.

No services are planned for this time. Interment will take place at Cut­ch­ogue Cemetery at a later date.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is serving the family.

