Nancy Y. Muir

We mourn the loss of our dear wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Nancy, on Dec. 2, 2020, after a long illness of dementia.

Nancy Adams Yetter was born to Carl Henry and Louise Adams Yetter in Greenport, N.Y., on March 28, 1926. An only child, Nancy flourished in the Greenport schools and graduated from Greenport High School in 1944. She went on to graduate from Rider College in Trenton, N.J., with a B.S. degree in banking and finance. After college, Nancy began her career as an accountant with First National Bank of Greenport. During this time, her good friend Luella Muir Nazaruk introduced Nancy to Luella’s brother, Robert Fred Muir, and so began their lifelong love story. The two married on April 7, 1951.

A year after the birth of their first child, Bobby, they moved into their newly built home on Robin Road in Dix Hills, N.Y., in 1955. Alan was welcomed into the family in 1960, and the family enjoyed the Dix Hills community for over 30 years.

Besides being an attentive mom to her two sons, Nancy was a decades-long, 5,000-hour volunteer with the Eastern Long Island Hospital Auxiliary. Her crocheting skills contributed to many afghan lap blankets for patients.

As a descendant of the presidential family of Adams, Nancy became active in the Daughters of the American Revolution. Old First Presbyterian Church in Huntington, N.Y., is where Bob and Nancy made their church home, and Nancy served as a deacon. The couple also enjoyed participation in the Huntington Concert Association.

In the mid 1970s, Nancy earned her master’s degree in education from C.W. Post College, a rather remarkable achievement for a woman in that time. She went on to become a beloved teacher in the Half Hollow Hills School District for over 10 years. In 1988, both Nancy and Bob retired and took joy in renovating their summer home in East Marion, N.Y. They moved there in 1989 and thoroughly enjoyed living near the water, gardening and reading.

Nancy and Bob moved to the Shannondale community in Maryville, Tenn., in 2007. They made many friends there over the years and they and their family are extremely grateful for the nurturing, yet skillful care they have received from the Shannondale staff. New Providence Presbyterian Church has been their beloved church home.

Nancy is survived by Bob, her husband of nearly 70 years; her sons, Robert Bruce Muir (Nancy) and Alan David Muir; grandchildren Drew Muir (Sharyn) and Melissa Cruz Muir (Francisco); and great-grandchildren Amelia, Olivia, Isaac and Allison Cruz Muir.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Nancy’s name to: Shannondale of Maryville, Attention: Dawn Doud, 804 Shannondale Way, Maryville, TN 37803 ([email protected]) OR New Providence Presbyterian Church, 703 W. Broadway Ave. Maryville, TN 37801.

