Real Estate Transfers: Dec. 17, 2020

Recent listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by The Real Estate Report Inc.

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Bohan, Julie & Peter, to Trani, Christopher & Jenny, 645 Southern Cross Road (1000-110-5-27), (R), $759,000

• Ovsianik, Allen W, to First Southold Real Estate Corp, 32930 Main Road (1000-97-2-15.001), (C), $700,000

• Cassimatis, Maria E, to Hirsch, Huck, 1895 Pequash Avenue (1000-103-7-15), (V), $390,000

• Gallagher, Marilyn Trust, to Riley, Ellen, 2950 Vanston Road (1000-111-5-7.003), (V), $275,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Grech, Janet & Thomas, to Dimitriades, Kyriakos & Liza, 1525 Shipyard Lane (1000-38-1-16), (R), $435,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Harvey, Alexander, to Edwards, David & Mary, 484 Winthrop Drive (1000-9-10-7), (R), $570,000

• Carroll, Brian J, to Carroll, Sean P, 174 Halcyon Avenue (1000-9-7-3), (R), $33,00

GREENPORT (11944)

• Parisi, Anthony & Diane, to Iervolino, Linda, 26 Oyster Point (1001-7.01-1-26), (R), $850,000

• Goldberg, Edward Trust, to Cevey, Meghan, 60125 North Road, Unit 3C (1000-44.01-1-11), (R), $565,000

• Di Leo, Jeannette, to Deppari LLC, 55 McCann Lane (1000-33-3-39.001), (R), $550,000

• Stroem Realty Corp to Juliet Kilo Realty LLC, 61475 Route 48, Unit C205 (1000-45.01-2-19), (R), $500,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Montgomery , Colleen & James, to Christie, James T, 89 Manor Lane (600-68-2-11), (R), $608,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Palmer, Thomas & Karen Trust, to 2200 Deep Hole Drive LLC, 2200 Deep Hole Drive (1000-123-4-5.001), (R) $733,000

• Wemlkab LLC to 11155 Main Road LLC, 11155 Main Road (1000-142-2-22) (R), $585,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Scott, Margaret & Robert, to Caufield, Edward & Janice, 26700 Main Road (1000-18-6-17.005), (R), $735,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Cataldo, Dolores, Estate of, to Barratt, Elizabeth & Robert, 165 Scenic Lake Drive (600-82.02-1-165), (R), $449,500

• Jones, Helen R, to Chumbi, Edwin X, 42 Woodhull Avenue (900-138-1-100), (R), $417,150

• Stark, James, to Zilnicki, Allan, 3267 Sound Avenue (600-42-1-20), (V), $381,789

• Collins, Anna & Brian, to Rios-Sigcha, Jenny E, 728 Raynor Avenue (600-123-1-33), (R), $370,000

• Long Island Buddhist Meditation Center to Community Baptist Church, 5267 Sound Avenue (600-21-2-16), (C), $260,000

• Leathers, Jonathan O, to Preis, David R, 7 Pier Avenue (600-8-3-1.008), (V), $165,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• JAG Property Management Inc to Hubbell, Anne, 42 North Midway Road (700-14-4-23.003), (R), $821,000

• Black, Jacquelyn, to Norton, Andrew & Nancy, 54 North Cartwright Road (700-8-3-68), (R), $780,000

• Walter, Curtisteen, Estate of, to Ransom, Daniel Ransom, 18A South Midway Road, (700-19-1-2), (R), $565,000

• Carragher, Jenny & Neil, to Allies Fault LLC, 22 Prospect Avenue (700-5-4-5), (R), $5,500,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• VanRooyen, Emma M, to Brancato, Lenore, 575 Hill Road (1000-70-4-29), (R), $1,950,000

• Glen Road Tackle Inc to Jaugietis, Heather & Martin, 2405 Glenn Road (1000-78-1-32), (R), $899,000

• Thomas, Deborah, to EMAB LLC, 160 Rambler Road (1000-88-5-35), (R), $795,000

• Wittenberg, Beth & John, to Ender, Katherine, 11235 Soundview Avenue (1000-54-5-40), (R), $729,000

• Mosblech, Ann & Edward, to Koke, Michael, 755 Brigantine Drive (1000-79-4-49), (R), $710,000

• Hutchinson, George A to Towey, Mary & Michael, 810 Hiawathas Path (1000-78-3-50.001), (R), $615,000

• LaRiviere, Florence, Estate of, to Hom, Richard, 2825 Pine Neck Road (1000-70-6-36.001), (R), $146,928

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Willner, Edward, to North Shore House LLC, 78 North Side Road (600-24-2-28), (R), $1,536,000

• Kanka, Maria, to Dillon, Jacqueline & Timothy, 56 Deer Run (600-57-1-7.022), (R), $540,000

• Bubaris, Maria, to Bitz, Janine, 30 Birch Lane (600-33-5-32), (R), $275,100

• O’Shea, Michael & Thomas, to Kuang, Zhilin, 5 Oakwood Drive (600-52-1-11), (V), $142,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)