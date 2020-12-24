Real Estate Transfers: Dec. 24, 2020

Recent listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by The Real Estate Report Inc.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Wesnofske, Christina & Jason, to Heck, Keira & Roy, 155 Grant Drive (600-66-4-1.013), (R), $549,000

• Coriano, Carly & David, to Signorelli, Barbara, 190 West Lane (600-66-3-5), (R), $475,000

• Burck, Deborah & Edward, to Abatelli, David & Lydia, 17 Troutbrook Lane (600-112-2-25.002), (R), $390,000

• Red Barn East LLC to 25 Fox Chaser PL LLC, 25 Fox Chaser Place (600-86-2-7.002),(V), $265,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Ponzini, Louis, to Lee, Henry J, 802 Bluffs Drive North (600-11.02-1-10), (R), $200,800

CALVERTON (11933)

• Dietz, Steven & Tara, to Davi, Ann & Benjamin, 26 Baiting Hollow Lane (600-40-3-15), (R), $675,000

• Pizzi, Frank, to Talik, Lukasz & Magdalena, 65 North Woods Road (600-80-2-3.003), (R), $509,998

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Gallagher Trust, Ronald, to Riley, Ellen, 2950 Vanston Road (1000-111-5-7.003), (R), $2,350,000

• Haywaters Road LLC to Last Move LLC, 75 Haywaters Road (1000-111-1-2), (R), $2,250,000

• Barratt, Elizabeth & Robert, to McCartney, Barbara & Joseph, 4295 Vanston Road (1000-111-14-38), (R), $946,000

• Rimor Development LLC to Shrem, Rafael & Shelly, 18 Harvest Pointe Lane (1000-102.01-1-55), (R), $838,340

• Kelly, Marna & Timothy, to Wiles, Florence & Patrick, 1650 New Suffolk Road (1000-109-6-14.001), (R), $620,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Farro, Joseph, to Scafuro, Elizabeth F, 355 Rocky Point Road (1000-31-1-5.006), (R), $227,500

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Schafer, Hillary, to Solomon, Glenn, Castle Road (1000-5-2-10.010), (V), $1,550,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• US Bank to Bohlen, Lynn M, 27 Deck Street (900-142-1-24), (R), $172,200

GREENPORT (11944)

• Weiner, Clay S to Williams, Donald & Jenna, 511 Carpenter Street (1001-4-3-32), (R), $1,150,000

• Siquenza, Annette to Campbell, Kaitlin S Campbell, 2540 Bay Shore Road (1000-53-4-23.001), (R), $584,000

• Charters, Gary M, to Charters, Kaitlin & Matthew, 40 Madison Street (1000-41-1-2), (R), $375,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Klatt-Stevens, Christine, to 110 Tuts Lane LLC, 110 Tuts Lane (600-91-3-6.003), (V), $265,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Thomann, Kathleen, to 1645 Bungalow LLC, 1645 Bungalow Lane (1000-123-3-20), (R), $1,195,000

• Edmonds, Maribeth & Thomas, to Uklanska, Alison, 55 Knollwood Lane (1000-107-6-12), (R), $775,000

• Berman, Sandra, to Braun, Leonard & Loretta, 750 Knollwood Lane (1000-107-1-15), (R), $499,00

ORIENT (11957)

• Swift & Cardinal LLC to Cangeloso, Gena & Salvatore, 155 Three Waters Lane (1000-15-7-14), (R), $999,999

PECONIC (11958)

• Cooper, Kathleen, to Henderson, Oliver, 775 Wood Lane (1000-86-6-9), (R), $1,220,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Hancock, Eileen & Philip, to 331 East Main Street LLC, 331 East Main Street (600-129-4-15), (C), $1,700,000

• Gallagher Family Trust to Katz, Ronald & Susan, 43 Big Pond Lane (600-2.01-2-43), (R), $675,000

• Tarra Development Corp to Lul, Alicja & Jerry, 97 Ellen Street (600-65-1-29.069), (R), $459,000

• Ambrose, Michael A, to Campos, Carlos, 451 Sweezy Avenue (600-123-2-31), (R), $380,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• RBL-SI LLC to Ritter, Caroline, 48 Winthrop Road (700-7-7-29), (R), $3,100,000

• Maureen O’Reilly Trust to Jeanne & Thomas Magno, 30 Brander Parkway (700-21-1-58), (R), $865,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Estate of Jennifer Blumin to Paskewitz, Patricia & Scott, 1475 Waterview Drive (1000-78-7-20), (R), $1,475,000

• Rosenbloom, Allan, to Lynch, John & Kathleen, 2190 Long Creek Drive (1000-55-7-6), (R), $1,400,000

• Gonzalez, Benigno, to Simons, Hannah, 575 Akerly Pond Lane (1000-69-5-10), (R), $1,249,500

• Vaccariello, Kathleen J, to Azizo, Benjamin & Margaret, 300 Oakwood Drive (1000-70-12-20), (R), $1,175,000

• Sack, Brian, to Nerguizian, Alex, 1840 Paradise Shores Road (1000-80-1-17.001), (R), $856,000

• Larsen, John F, to Constantino, Eduardo & Kim, 175 Lake Drive (1000-59-5-23), (R), $835,000

• Eyre, Vivian V, to Carni, Joseph & Laura, 200 Rogers Road (1000-66-2-16), (R), $750,000

• Folk, Daisy, to Levy, Deborah & Ronald, 7447 Soundview Avenue (1000-59-6-6), (R), $650,000

• Burke, Diane, to Racanelli, Jaye, 2350 Bayview Avenue (1000-52-3-37), (R), $570,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Mermaid Inn LLC to Blue Mermaid 224 LLC, 224 Creek Road (600-24-1-8), (R), $835,000

• Purdy, Cynthia & Timothy, to Lewis, Meredith & Michael, 16 Shelter Harbor Court (200-128-2-19.012), (R), $815,000

• Maccaro, Donna & Frank, to DeFilippo, Marlene, 120 High View Drive (600-30-3-51), (R), $625,000

• DeLarosa, Anthony & Cindy, to Mancuso, Alan, 5 Deer Field Crescent (600-96-1-14.039), (R), $574,900

• Meadowcrest Group LLC to Schiavone, Angelo, 179 Overhill Road (600-72-1-18.001), (R), $507,019

• Lavey, Peggyann, to Uffner, Rachel, 151 Farm Road West (600-57-1-14.034), (R), $465,000

• Penney, Rodney B, to Williams, Patricia A, 30 10th Street (600-33-3-51), (R), $395,000

• Barra, Kenney & Melissa, to Aretz, Joseph, Julias Way (600-57-1-7.053), (V), $240,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)