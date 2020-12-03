Real Estate Transfers: Dec. 3, 2020

Recent listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by The Real Estate Report Inc.

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Murphy, Lauren M to Csajko, Jennifer & Justin, 505 Matthews Lane (1000-84-1-17), (R), $465,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Rose, Mary & Robert to Philbin, Stephanie & Timothy, 2820 Shipyard Lane Unit 4N (1000-38.02-1-42), (R), $850,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Russell, Robin to Mayen, Hermelindo, 200 Priscilla Avenue (900-122-1-4), (R), $270,500

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Whalen, Cornelius to Arseneau, Emily & Michael, 645 Wickham Avenue (1000-140-2-27), (R), $450,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• White, Joan to Hampson, Christopher W., 21 Jerome Circle (600-112-1-1.002), (R), $437,000

• Serrano, Arturo to Vallejo, Beatriz E., 353 Hamilton Avenue (600-123-4-61), (R), $80,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Dering Woods Lane LLC to Carey, Kimberly, 1 Dering Woods Lane (701-1-3-16.002), (R), $2,799,000

• Neis Properties LLC to Bace, Marjan, 128 South Midway Road (700-23-1-42.008) (V), $625,000

• Duque, Diana to Foley, Michael, 148A North Ferry Road (700-7-4-55.004), (V), $375,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• HJHW Peconic Sound LLC to Kalich, Mary & Richard, 4660 Blue Horizon Bluffs (1000-74-1-35.052), (R), $865,000

• Campbell, Robert & William to Campbell, Donna, 2155 Yennecott Drive (1000-55-4-18), (R), $260,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)