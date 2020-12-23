Ruth Anne (Biggar) Claypool

Ruth Anne (Biggar) Claypool, 96, a former resident of Cutchogue, entered eternal rest on Dec. 7, 2020, after succumbing to COVID-19 at a nursing facility near her daughter’s home in Acton, Mass.

Ruth, known to all as a sweet, generous soul and dedicated educator with a strong faith in God, was born in Biddeford, Maine, on April 18, 1924. She graduated with a B.A. in English from Ottawa University in Kansas in 1952 (in 2009 she received the school’s Distinguished Service Award for demonstrating “exceptional service in the church and/or community over a span of time”) and earned an M.S. in special education from Southern Connecticut State College in 1970.

Although she’d dreamed of becoming a missionary, Ruth embraced a different kind of ministry when she married Edmund A. Claypool on Aug. 16, 1952, and became a Baptist (later, Methodist) pastor’s wife. The Rev. Claypool served as minister of Cut-ch-ogue United Methodist Church from 1970 to 1980. The two divorced in 1983, but rekindled their love in their senior years. They renewed their wedding vows in a small family ceremony on Christmas Day, 2011.

Ruth was a quintessential educator, serving schools in Kansas, Connecticut, New York, New Hampshire and Maine in an array of subjects and age groups. A building at the Pike School in Pike, N.H., was named the “Ruth Claypool Academic Center” in her honor. While living on Long Island, she taught adult basic education through BOCES, worked in the Federal State Aid Claims Unit for Suffolk County and also served as a Child Protective Services caseworker.

A gifted musician, Ruth was a frequent piano accompanist and sang in several choirs.

Ruth is survived by Edmund A. Claypool of Carlisle, Mass.; a son, Steven Claypool (Carla Kroepel) of Greenport, N.Y.; a daughter, Carolyn Armistead (Tedford) of Acton, Mass.; and two granddaughters, Nicolle Armistead of Acton and Corinne Schriefer (Cam) of Waltham, Mass.; as well as treasured nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Memorial gifts may be made in Ruth’s name to the Memorial Fund at United Baptist Church, 318 Main St., Saco, ME 04072.

A memorial service is planned for Spring 2021 in Saco.

